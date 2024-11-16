Cracking cancer’s code: IISc researcher wins Manohar Parrikar Yuva Scientist Award 2024

Dr Mohit Kumar Jolly, from the Department of Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been awarded the Manohar Parrikar Yuva Scientist Award 2024. Dr Jolly’s studies integrate computational and experimental approaches to understand how cancer spreads and develops resistance to treatment. His findings have provided valuable insights into cancer progression, particularly in understanding metastasis.

This is the second edition of the award, an initiative by the Government of Goa to inspire young scientists across India. This year, 82 applications were received from top research institutions nationwide.

After a rigorous selection process involving personal interviews, 12 candidates were shortlisted. Under the leadership of Dr Anil Kakodkar, the expert committee chose Dr Jolly as the winner.

The award includes Rs 5 lakh and a citation, making it the highest cash prize for young scientists in India. The honour will be presented during the Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahotsav at the National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, on December 13, 2024.

The event commemorates the birth anniversary of the late Manohar Parrikar, after whom the award is named.

The inaugural Manohar Parrikar Yuva Scientist Award was presented in 2023 to Dr Mathavaraj S of the UR Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was recognised for designing the powered descent trajectory of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the Moon's south pole.