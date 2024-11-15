WATCH: Shreya Ghoshal releases video of the song condemning RG Kar incident

Celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal has released the official music video for Tumi Bondhu Aaj Shunbe, a song that condemns the gruesome rape-and-murder incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

She sang the song for the first time at her concert in Kolkata last month, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Videos of Shreya's performance at the Netaji Indoor Stadium went viral on social media and added to the call for justice and the resounding chorus of women demanding a safer society.

Sharing the video of the song on her Instagram handle, the singer says that the song amplifies “voices that have long been silenced, pushing us to confront the darkness that surrounds us,” and calls for a safer future for women.

She added, “It’s a call to action, a reminder to listen, to feel, and to stand up for change. Join us in this movement for awareness and transformation — because every cry, every voice deserves to be heard.”