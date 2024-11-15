Pondicherry University: Demand for inquiry into irregularities in sixth-semester LLB results grows louder

The Pondicherry State Students' and Parents' Welfare Association, led by President Vai Balasubramanian, has demanded an investigation into the irregularities in the sixth-semester results of the LLB programme (2021-24) at the Pondicherry Central University.

The association, representing affected students and their families, has called on several high-ranking officials, including the lieutenant governor of Puducherry — who is also the Chief Rector of Pondicherry Central University — Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of India, and the Puducherry chief minister to intervene.

The association's letter to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) highlighted that many top-performing law students who had passed all previous semesters were unexpectedly failed when the final results were announced on September 26, 2024.

After complaints from students and parents, the university issued a revised result on November 12, 2024, exposing alleged discrepancies, including cases of marks being interchanged between students, said Balasubramanian.

University authorities attributed the irregularities to a clerical error. However, the students and parents find this explanation insufficient, suspecting deeper issues within the processing of results, he added.

The association has requested the formation of an inquiry committee with experts from the examination department and legal experts to review the university’s revaluation process and investigate the alleged misuse of dummy numbers.

They also seek clarity on how students who were initially declared successful were failed in the revised results.

The association has warned that if corrective action is not taken, they will escalate their complaint to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).