Meet ASTRA: Narayana's AI-powered chatbot will provide tailored responses in under 5 seconds FLAT

Narayana Educational Institutions has advanced digital learning by enhancing its nLearn platform with ASTRA (Advanced Student Tutoring & Resource Assistant).

ASTRA, a dynamic Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, is poised to revolutionise academic support for students by providing tailored responses in under five seconds, stated a press release from the institute.

Powered by one of the latest and fastest language models, ASTRA delivers intuitive, chat-like responses to academic queries. Impressively, ASTRA has already served more than 15,000 students, with 91% rating it five stars, underscoring its effectiveness and user satisfaction.

Driven by one of the latest and fastest language models, this feature exemplifies Narayana’s commitment to making high-quality, personalised tutoring accessible.

“Our mission has always been to empower students with innovative tools that enhance learning,” says Puneet Kothapa, President of Narayana Educational Institutions.

“ASTRA is a testament to that commitment — it’s a reliable, instant, and complimentary tool that our students can rely on for academic support. We’re proud to provide a resource that not only answers queries but also fosters a deeper understanding, all at no extra cost,” he said.

Designed to simplify and enrich learning, ASTRA responds directly to academic queries without requiring students to select specific subjects beforehand, allowing for an intuitive, chat-like interaction. The chatbot is built to maintain academic focus, automatically redirecting non-academic queries with a request to stay on-topic, ensuring a productive experience for users.

ASTRA also includes a unique feature allowing students to revisit previously asked questions and access a repository of questions asked by others. This shared resource minimises the need for redundant typing, creating a streamlined learning experience.

Additionally, Narayana plans to train ASTRA using the institution’s proprietary content, making the responses even more specific and aligned with Narayana’s curriculum.

In contrast to other platforms, ASTRA is offered to Narayana’s students, reinforcing the institution’s dedication to accessible, quality education and helping students reach their full potential, because, at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.