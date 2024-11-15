Indian students at Oxford University protest Kashmir debate, demanding balanced narratives

A group of Indian students at Oxford University staged a demonstration outside the Oxford Union, voicing their discontent with a recent debate on Kashmir. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the students alleged that the discussion skewed heavily towards international criticism of India’s policies while disregarding the historical intricacies and the Indian government’s perspective on the issue.

Carrying placards with messages like "Kashmir is India" and "Say No to Bias," the protesters urged the Oxford Union to promote balanced narratives. They highlighted the absence of voices from Indian nationals and Kashmiris who support integration with India, claiming the debate perpetuated negative stereotypes and ignored India's developmental efforts in the region.

As Deccan Chronicle notes, the students emphasised India’s contributions to infrastructure, healthcare, and economic growth in Kashmir as critical aspects missing from the conversation.

A student spokesperson stated, "We believe that such debates should provide a platform for all perspectives, rather than selectively representing only one view."

The protestors also underscored the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue, advocating for discussions that respect the sentiments of Indian citizens.

This demonstration aligns with a broader wave of Indian student activism abroad, as seen in other international academic settings, where concerns over perceived imbalances in India’s portrayal have gained traction.

Deccan Chronicle reports that while the Oxford Union has not formally addressed the protest, debate organisers maintained that their intent was to encourage open dialogue on complex global matters.