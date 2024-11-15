Dehradun accident: Police consult legal experts on crash that killed 6, as sole survivor remains unable to speak

In the devastating road accident near Dehradun where six young people lost their lives, authorities are assessing legal options to determine fault. The crash occurred at 1.30 am early Tuesday morning, November 12. The three men and three women who perished were all under 25.

Authorities indicate that the accident was likely caused by the driver of the speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV), not the container truck involved. The police investigation has so far cleared the truck driver of any wrongdoing.

Inspector KC Bhatt from Cantt police station, who is leading the investigation, shared with Times of India that no complaints from family members have been received that would trigger a formal case.

"Initial investigation indicated that the container truck driver was not at fault, as the speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided with the lorry's rear left section, a known blind spot in large commercial vehicles," he told TOI. Further complicating the case, Bhatt added, is that "the young car owner who was operating the vehicle lost his life in the incident, he cannot be booked under the existing law."

The sole survivor of the crash, Siddhesh Agrawal, is currently stable in the hospital. However, TOI notes that a serious head injury is preventing him from speaking, and it may be some time before investigators can get a full account of the tragic incident.

Police reviewed CCTV footage showing the MUV moving at a normal speed through multiple locations, including Rajpur Road and Balliwala. However, at the stretch between Ballupur and the ONGC intersection, the vehicle suddenly accelerated. The footage reportedly shows the truck moving at a consistent speed of 1.5 km in six minutes, with the MUV crashing into it from behind near the accident site.

The collision’s impact was extreme. According to Bhatt, "The roof of the MUV was ripped off the vehicle, decapitating two passengers.” As legal consultations continue, the investigation remains ongoing, The Times of India reports.