College student dies in tragic road accident near Tirunelveli

A 19-year-old college girl was killed after being hit by a private bus while she was crossing the road in Ramayanpatti near Tirunelveli on Thursday, November 14. The deceased girl was identified by the police as P Selvam from Veppankulam village.

Selvam, the third daughter of daily wage labourer Paldurai and his wife Esther Mary, was pursuing her second year at a college in Perumalpuram of Palayamkottai, while her younger sister, Sudharsana, is studying at a municipal girls' higher secondary school in Tirunelveli Town, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"On Thursday (November 14), Selvam rode her younger sister in a two-wheeler to the Shivaji Nagar bus stop to catch a Town-bound government bus to her school. After safely sending Sudharsana on her way, Selvam attempted to cross the road to return home. At that moment, a speeding private bus heading towards Tirunelveli hit Selvam's two-wheeler heavily. She was thrown off and tragically died on the spot, drenched in blood. Shocked bystanders immediately informed Manur police about the accident," said sources.

Police arrived swiftly, retrieved Selvam's body, and sent it for postmortem to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A case was registered, and police began questioning the bus driver.

The CCTV, installed in the private bus, recorded the accident, which went viral on social media.