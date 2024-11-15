CBSE dismisses reports of syllabus cut and open book exams for 2025 as “baseless”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stepped forward to quash rumours surrounding changes to the 2025 board examinations for Classes X and XII. Contrary to claims circulating in the media, the Board has not approved a syllabus reduction of up to 15 per cent nor introduced open-book exams or adjustments to internal assessment weightages.

According to India TV, these speculations arose following statements allegedly made by CBSE Regional Officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal during a school principals' summit in Indore titled Bridging the Gap, leading to some news outlets suggesting that significant changes were on the horizon, sparking confusion among students and educators.

CBSE has issued a strong denial, emphasising that no such changes have been announced. “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would like to clarify that the Board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy, and no official announcement has been made in this regard. Therefore, such reports are considered baseless,” the board stated in its note.

Further, CBSE reiterated that official updates or decisions are communicated solely via its authorised platforms, such as the official website. As reported by India TV, the board urged stakeholders to rely on verified information to avoid unnecessary confusion.

While there are considerations to reintroduce a two-term examination system for the 2025-26 academic year, CBSE clarified that this proposal does not impact the 2025 board exams. The single-term examination format currently in place will continue for the 2024-25 session, the board confirmed.