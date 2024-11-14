Students can complete degree programmes in two years now, says UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) intends to allow students to complete three-year degree courses in two and a half years and four-year degrees in three years beginning in the next academic year (2025-26).

The commission will allow students to study at their own pace and obtain three-year degrees in four years, UGC Chairman M Jagadish Kumar stated in Chennai today, Thursday, November 14.

Kumar made the statement while addressing reporters on the sidelines of the southern zone conference for autonomous colleges on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reports Times of India.

“Students, who are capable, can complete the degree programme in a shorter duration in the coming years. We anticipate that they can gain six months to one year,” he said.

He added, “Despite opting for a slow-paced degree, if a student wants, he or she can still take a break from the course and come back later and complete it as courses have multiple entry and exit points.”

A committee led by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director V Kamakoti submitted suggestions on fast-paced and slow-paced degrees to the UGC, which approved them on Wednesday, November 13. Jagadish Kumar stated that detailed guidelines would be published soon.