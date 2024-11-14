Autodesk & IIT Bombay have decided to collaborate to make THIS happen

Autodesk and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have agreed to work together to enhance the capabilities of the future generation of engineers, designers, and innovators in order to prepare them for the 'design and make' industries.

According to a press statement from Autodesk, the relationship will bring together Autodesk's industry knowledge with IIT Bombay's leadership in education, research, and innovation, with the purpose of training and equipping top talent, supporting India's progress, and shaping the country's technological and scientific landscape, PTI reports.

The Design and Make industries, which include architecture, engineering and construction, design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment, employ almost 300 million people worldwide and are expected to be worth USD 30 trillion by 2027, according to the press release.

Autodesk's Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Blum, and IIT Bombay's Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations, Professor Ravindra Gudi, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

During his visit to India, Autodesk President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrew Anagnost signed the MoU alongside IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare and other notable officials.

“As the industry strives for continuous innovation and sustainable outcomes, partnerships with academia play a significant role in creating opportunities for collaboration and helping the industry to embrace digital transformation,” Blum said at the signing ceremony.

Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay said, "This collaboration will bridge academic learning with cutting-edge industry technology, foster innovation, and position our graduates as vital contributors to India's progress in science, technology, and sustainable industry practices".