KSET exam on November 24; KEA to release hall tickets soon

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the KSET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test) 2024 admit card.



Following this, candidates who will be appearing in the examination for the post of Assistant Professor can download their hall tickets from the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.



Steps to download hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the KSET 2024 admit card link

Step 3: Log in with credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your KSET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Check the admit card and download the pageStep 7: Print a copy for future purposes



According to the official schedule, the KSET 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2024. There will be two papers in the examination: Paper I will have 50 objective-type compulsory questions and carry a total of 100 marks, and Paper II will include 100 objective-type compulsory questions with total marks of 200. The total duration of the exam is three hours, from 10 am to 1 pm.



Furthermore, general category candidates need to score a minimum of 40 per cent in both papers taken together, whereas candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ PwBD (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Benchmark Disability) and other reserved category candidates will need to score 35 per cent in both papers.



According to the Hindustan Times, the exam city centres of the KSET 2024 examination are:

Bengaluru

Belagavi

Bellary

Bidar

Davangere

Dharwad

Kalaburgi

Mysuru

Shivamogga

Tumkur

Udupi

Vijayapura