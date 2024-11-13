IIM Ahmedabad violating reservation policy in teachers' recruitment? Here’s what RTI reveals
A Right to Information (RTI) filed by the All India Other Backward Castes Students Association (AIOBCSA) reveals the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad violation of not following category reservation for teacher recruitment. To note, IIM Ahmedabad is not the first institute violating the recruitment.
Taking this to X (formerly Twitter), the association said, "Why IIM-Ahmedabad is not following category wise rosters and recruitment?" Further it questioned, "How can IIM-Ahmedabad beyond constitutional provisions and social justice agenda of the country?"
Demanding the institute to implement the reservation policy for social justice, the association said, "Implement reservation policy!
Implement social justice agenda!
IIM-Ahmedabad is not exceptional.
#SocialJustice"
The RTI read, "At IIMA we do not maintain category-wise data of faculty members. Total faculty members at IIMA (as on 25 September): 103."
The RTI was filed by AIOBCSC National President Kiran Kumar Gowd on August 27, 2024.
IIM Tiruchirapalli, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) such as Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, Gujarat, Madras, and Bombay are few of the premier institutions who have made headlines for violating the recruitment policy.
As reported earlier, IIM Tiruchirapalli reports a vacancy of 48 reserved faculty positions. And IIT Gandhinagar reported zero Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) faculty. IIT Bhubaneswar has 12.96%, 5.6% and 0.4% of representation of faculty members hailing from OBC, SCs and STs, respectively, earlier RTIs revealed.
These instances at prestigious universities draw attention to how under-represented marginalised individuals are among the faculty members.