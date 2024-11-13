IIM Ahmedabad violating reservation policy in teachers' recruitment? Here’s what RTI reveals

A Right to Information (RTI) filed by the All India Other Backward Castes Students Association (AIOBCSA) reveals the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad violation of not following category reservation for teacher recruitment. To note, IIM Ahmedabad is not the first institute violating the recruitment.

Taking this to X (formerly Twitter), the association said, "Why IIM-Ahmedabad is not following category wise rosters and recruitment?" Further it questioned, "How can IIM-Ahmedabad beyond constitutional provisions and social justice agenda of the country?"

Demanding the institute to implement the reservation policy for social justice, the association said, "Implement reservation policy!

Implement social justice agenda!

IIM-Ahmedabad is not exceptional.

#SocialJustice"