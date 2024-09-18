IIM Tiruchirapalli: RTI reveals vacancy of 48 reserved faculty positions from SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories

After Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), are Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) too violating the reservation policy for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Backward Sections (EWS)?
IIM Tiruchirapalli reports a vacancy of 48 reserved faculty positions. This was revealed in an RTI filed by All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) National President Kiran Kumar Gowd.
Taking those to X (formerly Twitter) today, September 18, the association said, "IIM Tiruchirapalli has recruited entire General Category positions but not filled SC, ST and OBC positions."
According to the RTI reply, here are the details of sanctioned, filled and vacant positions.
Sanctioned strength as of August 29, 2024, are:
SC: 15
ST: 6
OBC: 24
General: 40
EWS: 9
Total: 94
Status of the filled positions as of August 29, 2024, are:
SC: 2
ST: 0
OBC: 4
General: 40
EWS: 0
Total: 46
The number of vacancies as of August 29, 2024, are:
SC: 13
ST: 6
OBC: 20
General: 0
EWS: 9
Total: 48
Earlier RTIs filed by Gowd revealed IIT Bhubaneswar and Gandhinagar have a low representation of SC/ST and OBC among faculty members. Additionally, reports suggest that IIT Madras and IIT Bombay have flouted the reservation policy as well.