Delhi air pollution: BJP calls for closure of schools up to Class V

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of Delhi hit the ‘severe’ category, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on the Delhi government to shut all schools up to Class V.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to address the pollution crisis, the BJP claimed that the city has become a gas chamber, reported PTI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 366 at 9 today, Wednesday, November 13, a figure categorised as hazardous.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated, "The AAP government must immediately close all schools up to Class V to protect children from hazardous air pollution."

He accused the Delhi government of "completely failing" to control pollution levels, which have reached alarming figures — PM 2.5 levels surpassing 400 and PM 10 levels crossing 1,000, according to the BJP.

Sachdeva likened Delhi to a "gas chamber," further emphasising that children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to the harmful effects of pollution.

The BJP leader also criticised the lack of government action to provide medical support for those affected by the pollution, urging the Delhi government to make arrangements for distributing medication to protect citizens from the adverse health effects, PTI added.