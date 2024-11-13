Chennai on-duty oncologist stabbed: Medical fraternity bursts into prayers online

An oncologist, Dr Balaji Jaganathan, at Kalaignar Multi-Speciality Hospital was stabbed by a patient's kin today, November 13. Although reports suggest that the doctor's condition is now stable, the incident draws our immediate attention to the safety and security of doctors at work.

Preliminary investigations reveal the suspect’s mother received cancer treatment at the same hospital between May and November of this year. The suspect, accompanied by three others, allegedly planned to take revenge on the doctor regarding his mother’s unsatisfactory treatment outcome.

Reacting to the incident on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the medical fraternity highlighted their concern for the safety and security for doctors.

A doctor and an assistant professor (@autopsy_surgeon) said,

"The doctor, who has a pacemaker, suffered head, chest, and stomach injuries and is admitted in the ICU.”

“Do doctors now have to fear for their own safety while dedicating their lives to saving others?

Should doctors need bodyguards or extra security just to perform their duties?

How many more incidents will it take before society takes notice and prioritizes the safety of healthcare workers?” he added.

“Are hospitals meant for healing becoming places where doctors must look over their shoulders? #MedTwitter,” he concluded.