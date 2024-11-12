"States' cooperation is essential": Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to ensure "zero-error entrance exams"

Today, November 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called on state governments to join the Centre in implementing key examination reforms proposed by the Radhakrishnan Committee, underlining the need for "zero-error entrance exams." Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event, Pradhan said that the primary goal is to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA) and address loopholes prior to the new entrance exam cycle starting in January 2025.

The Radhakrishnan Committee, a seven-member panel established following the recent National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak, submitted its report to the Supreme Court last month. The report recommends online entrance exams wherever feasible and suggests a hybrid model.

"I have appealed to all state government education secretaries. A new entrance exam series for the upcoming year will begin in January. Based on last year's experiences, the government has introduced numerous reforms," Pradhan said, noting the Supreme Court aligned with the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations on revamping the NTA, ANI reported.

"To implement it, the states' cooperation is essential. I have appealed to everyone on this matter, especially regarding entrance examinations. Bringing examinations, especially entrance exams, to zero error is the responsibility of both the Government of India and the state governments. We will work as a team to build confidence in the children of our country. I also appealed this topic today," he added.

Pradhan's remarks came after he addressed education secretaries and directors responsible for higher education in states and Union Territories (UTs) during the National Workshop on Higher and Technical Education.