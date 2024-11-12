“Senior officers involved, gov’t backing them”: RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy & his shocking revelations | WATCH

In a major development, Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College, has accused former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal of orchestrating the horrific crime that took place on August 9.
In a video posted by ANI, Roy made the allegations while being escorted from Sealdah Court on Monday, November 11, "I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me…”
Roy, who is the prime accused in the rape-murder case, claimes outside the court that he was framed by senior police officers including former city police commissioner Vineet Goyal.
The trial in the rape and murder case of a doctor started in a special court on Monday, November 11, three months after the medic’s body was found inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
“Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me. I am giving you the names. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special… They have conspired to frame me into this," news reports quoted Roy.
Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).