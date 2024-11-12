Policy on menstrual hygiene for female school students framed, approved: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday, November 11, informed the Supreme Court of framing the "Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School Going Girls" approved by the Union Health Ministry.

The Centre referred to a top court order of April 10, 2023, and said the Union Ministry of the Health and Family Welfare framed the policy over menstrual hygiene of female school children which was approved by the minister concerned on November 2, 2024, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The top court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Congress leader and social activist Jaya Thakur seeking directions to the Centre and states to provide free sanitary pads to female students between Classes VI and XII and ensure separate female toilet facilities in all government, government-aided and residential schools.

More from Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has said that its government has proven that it can manage and elevate schools to a world-class level. He said that Maulana Abul Kalam Azad dreamt of quality education for every child, and today, Delhi's government schools are making that dream come true.

On the occasion of National Education Day on November 11, the AAP National Convenor paid tributes to India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He remembered Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's vision of providing the best possible education to every child in the country.