Management education trends in a globalised world
In a globalised world, it is necessary to prepare students to join the global workforce. What is being done in management education to provide global exposure to students?
We highlight global experience to prepare students for the global job market. We have collaborated with 167 universities across the globe, providing student exchange programs, dual degree options, and global immersion opportunities. These partnerships offer our students exposure to different cultures and perspectives in various business settings.
The curriculum includes international case studies, real global projects, and guest lectures by international faculty and industry experts. Furthermore, students engage in global competitions, conferences, and internships with international corporations.
We prepare our students for success in the global workforce by emphasising global business practices and building international networks.
Please share insights into the latest trends in management education. What are the emerging areas like financial analytics, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and so on, and courses where students can build promising careers?
Management education is changing with important trends providing promising career prospects. Growing sectors like ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) CSR, sustainability, AI, blockchain, finance analytics, and agile engineering are moulding the direction of business ahead.
Students develop knowledge in ESG and sustainability to promote responsible business practices, whereas CSR is centred on establishing ethical and impactful corporate projects. Students are being taught how to utilise AI and data analytics to achieve automation, make better decisions, and gain valuable business insights, which is revolutionising various industries. Finance analytics plays a crucial role in optimising financial strategies through data-driven analysis.
Blockchain is transforming industries such as finance and supply chain, offering opportunities in digital innovation.
Moreover, encouraging engineering helps students create and enhance AI systems. These areas lay the groundwork for careers that are prepared for the future in a technology-focused society.