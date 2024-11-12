Management education trends in a globalised world

A

We highlight global experience to prepare students for the global job market. We have collaborated with 167 universities across the globe, providing student exchange programs, dual degree options, and global immersion opportunities. These partnerships offer our students exposure to different cultures and perspectives in various business settings.

The curriculum includes international case studies, real global projects, and guest lectures by international faculty and industry experts. Furthermore, students engage in global competitions, conferences, and internships with international corporations.

We prepare our students for success in the global workforce by emphasising global business practices and building international networks.