Girl student from Asifabad struggles for life after food poisoning

One of three girl students from Ashram High School in Wankidi Mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, who were suffering from food poisoning, is struggling for life after having been hospitalised in Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, for a week now.

More than 50 tribal girl students had fallen sick after having dinner at the hostel on October 30, out of which, three girls were admitted to NIMS hospital for treatment.

Three girls students E Mahalakshmi, aged 14 years in Class VIIII; K Jyothi, aged 13 years, studying in Class VII; and C Shailaja, aged 16, a Class IX student, suffering from food poisoning, had developed acute gastroenteritis, which led to dehydration and kidney issues and were admitted to NIMS for treatment.

As per the NIMS administration, Shailaja was admitted to NIMS on November 5 while she was suffering from dehydration and she later developed a kidney issue (increased Serum Creatinine secondary to dehydration) and lung infection for which she was put on ventilator on November 5.

Subsequently, she was put on special dialysis, that is, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy from November 5 to 9. She was off the ventilator on November 8 and showed signs of improvement after recovering from lung infection and she was put on an oral diet and was able to talk and move.

However on Monday morning, November 11, she had a respiratory arrest for which she was put on ventilator again. Dialysis is being continued and her condition was said to be critical, doctors said.

Condition of the other two girls who were admitted on November 3 had improved. Mahalakshmi was fit to be discharged, while Jyothi who was stable and was under observation.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited NIMS on Monday, November 11, to enquire about the condition of three girl students and spoke to doctors on the condition of the girls. He said that all three patients were given free of cost treatment and free food was provided to the patients and their attendants, in addition to free accommodation to the attendants in private ward.