Fraud alert: Class XI "influencer" student dupes 200 Instagram followers with fake investment scheme

A 19-year-old man in Rajasthan's Ajmer has been arrested for allegedly cheating over 200 people of about Rs 42 lakh through a fake investment scheme, police said on Monday, November 11. The man identified as Kashif Mirza, is a Class XI student who targeted social media users by making fake promises that they could make substantial profits, NDTV reported.

According to Police, Mirza was an "influencer" and had a huge number of followers on Instagram. He told the victims that they would get Rs 1,39,999 for investing Rs 99,999 for 13 weeks. "Initially, he provided some investors with the profit so that they get influenced and tell more people," an official told NDTV.

A Hyundai Verna, a cash counting machine, phones and laptops were recovered from him. Additionally, he has now been sent to a two-day police remand, NDTV reported.