Dehradun: Innova collides with truck; Six students killed in fatal road accident

A tragic road accident in Dehradun claimed the lives of six students early morning today, Tuesday, November 12, when their Innova car collided with a truck near the ONGC intersection.

The crash occurred around 2 am, according to an IANS report. Seven students, all believed to be from a private college, were in the car. Six of them — three boys and three girls — died at the scene, while one student sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that the truck collided with the Innova with such force that the car was severely damaged. Emergency responders had to cut through the wreckage to recover the victims, whose bodies were found in a highly disfigured state.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the vehicle. However, he was later arrested by the police.

Local authorities responded swiftly, securing the area and recovering the bodies from the wreck, IANS added.

Five of the deceased were taken to Doon Hospital, while one was transported to Mahant Indresh Hospital for further procedures.

The victims, who were reportedly from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, have been identified as Guneet (19), Kamakshi (20), Navya Goyal (23), Rishabh Jain (24), Kunal Kukreja (23), and Atul Agarwal (24).

The lone survivor, Siddhesh Agarwal, a resident of Dehradun, is being treated for his injuries. An investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as the inquiry progresses.