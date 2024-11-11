What is People’s Chargesheet? Why does it accuse CM Mamata Banerjee of RG Kar rape-murder incident?

A forum comprising senior doctors and civil rights groups issued a People’s Chargesheet accusing West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to ensure proper security measures at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor took place in August 2024, reported The Telegraph.

The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), a collective of senior medical professionals, criticised the government for allowing an off-duty civic volunteer — Sanjay Roy, who has been arrested and named as the prime accused in the crime — unrestricted access to the hospital’s premises.

The “chargesheet” is a printed document being circulated among protestors and the general public. It raises alarm over the complete lack of security measures that allowed Roy to move freely within the hospital, which ultimately led to the tragic crime.

At a protest meeting held at Rani Rashmoni Avenue, the chargesheet, printed on large flex banners and circulated to attendees, made pointed allegations against key government officials without explicitly naming Mamata Banerjee.

“How could no one stop him? No one noticed his actions? How were the CCTVs unable to capture any useful footage? The responsibility lies with the Health Minister, Health Secretary, and their associates” the document reads.

The chargesheet also placed blame on the State’s Health Secretary and Home Secretary — both roles under the Health and Home portfolio held by Mamata Banerjee, holding them responsible for failing to prevent an attack on the hospital on the night of August 14, five days after the crime.

“We are not demanding her resignation yet. We are simply presenting the people’s chargesheet. The trial will begin, and ultimately, the verdict will come,” Tamonas Chaudhuri, a senior doctor and member of the JPD, told The Telegraph.