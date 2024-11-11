UGC considering overseas post-doc experience in state universities as promotion criteria for faculty?

The state unit of the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has expressed optimism over the University Grants Commission (UGC) considering overseas post-doctoral experience as part of the promotion criteria for faculty in state universities across India.

The ABRSM noted that recognising international experience for faculty at state universities could boost research activity, attract more Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), funding and research projects, potentially helping improve these universities’ rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The UGC has been reviewing representations from teachers' associations on this matter, and official guidelines may soon be released to formalise the change.

This is viewed as an important step toward incorporating international research experience into state university faculty promotion criteria.

While institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and central universities already consider foreign post-doctoral experience for faculty promotion, state universities currently lack this criterion.

The academic community believes that this decision will allow researchers to gain recognition for their international experience upon returning to India, which could enhance their prospects for career advancement.