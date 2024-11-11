RG Kar rape-murder: Trial of accused Sanjay Roy begins; CBI to file additional chargesheet against Dr Sandip Ghosh

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is facing trial today, November 11, at the Sealdah Special Court in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The trial will be conducted on a day-to-day basis to expedite proceedings, with hearings scheduled to begin at 2 pm today, November 11.

A few days ago, on October 8, Roy had claimed innocence before a city court, saying that he “does not know anything about the case.”

The charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lists 11 different pieces of evidence against the accused including recovery of his DNA samples from the body of the victim.

Supplementary chargesheet against Dr Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal

The CBI is also set to file a supplementary chargesheet in the RG Kar rape-murder case detailing evidence of tampering and alteration during the initial investigation, reported IANS.

The investigation was initially handled by Kolkata Police before the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI.

The supplementary chargesheet, which is expected to be submitted soon, will name two key individuals as conspirators in the case: Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, the former Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala Police Station. Both individuals are currently in judicial custody.

Sources in CBI said that the refusal of Dr Ghosh to go through a narco-analysis test and Mondal to go through a polygraph test will be important factors in arguments by the CBI counsel in establishing non-cooperation in the process of investigation.

Although Dr Ghosh agreed to go through the polygraph test, when the question of conducting a narco-analysis surfaced, he refused to give consent for the same. On the other hand, Mondal refused to give consent for the polygraph test.

As per Indian law, neither the polygraph test nor the narco-analysis can be conducted unless the persons concerned give their consent to go through it, added IANS.