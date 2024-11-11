JKBOSE Class X and XII results: Steps to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is yet to release the results of Class X private/bi-annual examinations. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Class X examination will be able to check their results on the board's official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Steps to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: Select the result link for the JKBOSE 10th private/bi-annual exam

Step 4: Login with the credentials

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Check your results

Step 7: Download the results

For students unsatisfied with their grades, JKBOSE offers re-evaluation for Rs 495 per subject. This ensures transparency and fairness in grading.

For the Class XII annual (private) and bi-annual exams, JKBOSE has already announced the results, which are available exclusively online. Moreover, the board has stated that no physical copies of these results will be issued, so candidates must access them through the official website

The Class XII part II examination for private, bi-annual sessions was held from August 24 to September 11, 2024, for all streams — Science, Arts, Home Science, and Commerce. The examination was held in the morning shift, from 10 am onwards. Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th)-session Annual (Private)/Bi-annual 2024 examination results were declared on November 7, the Times of India reported.