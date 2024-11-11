Droher Gallery set up by RG Kar protestors vandalised?

Droher Gallery, an exhibition which was being organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) to mark three months since the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has reportedly been vandalised.
The Droher Gallery or the "Gallery of Rebellion" was inaugurated at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, featuring a vivid display of art and souvenirs collected from each phase of the protests in Kolkata that were sparked by the brutal crime.
The gallery was set up on Saturday, November 9. However, the doctors reported that two symbolic idols that were placed in the memory of the rape-murder victim were found vandalised on Sunday morning, November 10.
“Two symbolic idols were placed in memory of Abhaya. You know that these symbolic idols have been with us since the start of the movement, making them an essential part of the exhibition. But this morning, these idols were found vandalized and broken on the ground. We condemn this act! Shame on such a twisted mindset. Karma will not forgive, whoever perpetrated this heinous act,” Dr Abhinaba Pal, a junior doctor from Kolkata, wrote on social media platform X.
The rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital took place on August 9