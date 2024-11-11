Droher Gallery set up by RG Kar protestors vandalised?

Droher Gallery, an exhibition which was being organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) to mark three months since the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has reportedly been vandalised.

The Droher Gallery or the "Gallery of Rebellion" was inaugurated at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, featuring a vivid display of art and souvenirs collected from each phase of the protests in Kolkata that were sparked by the brutal crime.

The gallery was set up on Saturday, November 9. However, the doctors reported that two symbolic idols that were placed in the memory of the rape-murder victim were found vandalised on Sunday morning, November 10.