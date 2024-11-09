RG Kar rape-murder: CBI finds deleted CCTV footage, call recordings of Dr Sandip Ghosh

The investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has reportedly made significant progress.

As per a News18 Bangla report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered several deleted phone call recordings tied to the case.

The CBI alleges that crucial phone records involving former RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and former Officer-in-Charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, were intentionally deleted in an effort to conceal vital information. These recordings were erased from Mondal's phone.

The report also adds that in addition to the phone records, the CBI has recovered previously unavailable CCTV footage from the hospital, recorded on the day of the incident and the following day. This footage is expected to provide key evidence that could mark a turning point in the investigation.

According to CBI sources, all these issues are mentioned in the charge sheet against Dr Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mandal.

Sources claim that on the day of the incident, August 9, Ghosh and Mondal were in frequent phone contact, with multiple calls between them. The CBI claims that several of these conversations were deliberately deleted.

According to the investigators, all the calls were recorded because the auto call recording mode was on Abhijit Mondal's phone.

However, all these recordings were deleted from the phone. CBI recovered the deleted conversations through forensic examination, added News18 Bangla.