UP: AKTU announces semester results for UG, PG courses. Check details here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), previously known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), has officially released the semester results for the academic year 2024.

Students who appeared for exams in various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can now check their results online on the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.

To view their results, students simply need to enter their roll number and download the One View Result PDF.

These results are now available for students who appeared for exams in courses such as BTech, BPharm, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated), and Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT).

All those candidates who appeared for the exams can check the results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of AKTU: aktu.ac.in Locate and click on the "Result" link; a drop-down menu will appear Select the "One-View Result" link from the options A new page will open where you will be asked to enter your login details. After entering the information, click on "Submit" Your result will be displayed on the screen Review your result and download the PDF Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AKTU.