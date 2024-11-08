RG Kar rape-murder: Internet storm, people’s march to mark 3 months since the horror

It has been three months since the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place at K0lkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 and yet, the medics in the state are awaiting justice for the victim.

The doctors will be launching an internet storm tomorrow, November 9, marking three years since the horrific crime and demanding policy-level changes for safeguarding healthcare workers in state-run hospitals and medical colleges.

The doctors have urged the public to join the internet storm on Saturday from 7 pm onwards and share their personal experiences using hashtags like #JusticeForRGKar, #RGKarProtest, #3monthsofInjustice, and #90daysofInjustice.

The junior doctors in Kolkata have also called for a “people’s march” on Saturday, November 9, asking citizens to take to the streets again to seek justice for the rape-murder victim.

“90 days have passed. 3 months of everyone demanding justice. 3 months of Abhaya’s parents hoping for justice with folded hands and tears in their eyes. 3 months of common people crying on the streets. As a woman do you feel safe yet? Can you walk alone on streets without fear yet?” Dr Abhinaba Pal, one of the protesting doctors, posted on social media platform X.