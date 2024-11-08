"Leaves of medics who protested for RG Kar doctor to be deducted from allotted quota": AIIMS Delhi; medicos lament

The administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has issued an office memorandum stating that the leaves taken by resident doctors during the August agitation protesting the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College will be deducted from their allotted day-off quota, reported The Hindu.

In response, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has voiced strong opposition to the memorandum, vowing to prevent its implementation, citing concerns that it could negatively impact the careers of the doctors involved.

The memorandum, issued on Sunday by the Registrar of AIIMS, noted that the matter had been reviewed by the competent authority.

The agitation referred to, which lasted for 10 days, saw participation from resident doctors across several major hospitals in Delhi, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis, Apollo, and PSRI Hospital. The strike had disrupted elective medical services citywide.

It was organised in response to the tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, with doctors demanding justice.

As per the Hindu report, the RDA has also pointed to the ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court regarding the RG Kar case, where their legal team presented their concerns.

The Chief Justice of India, during the hearing, urged the AIIMS Director to consider the doctors’ grievances sympathetically. The RDA had previously written to the administration, requesting a more understanding and non-coercive approach toward the doctors who took part in the protest.