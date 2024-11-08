Indian student’s dance on ‘Fevicol se’ at an Australian university amazes internet

Be it India or Australia — it seems that the Bollywood fever has taken over everywhere. At least that is what a viral video from an Australian University suggests.

An Indian student's desi dance moves at Charles Darwin University in Australia have taken social media by storm.

The video of her energetic performance to the Bollywood hit Fevicol Se has gone viral, leaving viewers amazed. In the video, which is being shared on social media, the audience— even Australian students— can be heard clapping and cheering along with the beats of the song.

Hima Aby, an Indian student, was performing at a Diwali celebration event at Charles Darwin University organised by the Indian Students Forum on October 21.