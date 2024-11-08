"Honoured": 28-year-old Odisha engineer Anil Pradhan on winning third Rohini Nayyar Prize

The youngster is the co-founder of the Young Tinker Foundation and launched the idea Tinker-on-Wheels, a lab on wheels that extends hands-on experiences in fields like robotics and 3D-printing in school students from rural regions of Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

His initiative has reached out to over 2.5 lakh students to date.

"I pursued my engineering from a government college in Odisha. When I began working as an engineer, I realised there is a huge gap between what is being taught in schools and what is actually happening in the industry," Pradhan told PTI.

"While students in metro cities still have exposure to hands-on learning, it is very limited for students in rural areas. That's why I thought of starting this. We began with 200 students, and we have helped 2. 5 lakh students so far," he added.

He was also the chief designer of Asia's first university rocket team, VSLV, and built a team of students from India who ranked third in the world at the NASA Rover Challenge in 2021, making them Asia's first Under-19 team to achieve such a feat.