From Belagavi to Hyderabad: 17 gov't school students and an unforgettable tour

As many as 17 students from Sonatti Government School in Belagavi, Karnataka, embarked on a remarkable journey, likely marking the first-ever flight experience for government school students from North Karnataka, taking off for Hyderabad, from Belagavi on Thursday, November 7.

These young travellers are part of an inspiring initiative designed to broaden their perspectives and spark new aspirations, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This unforgettable experience was made possible by Prakash Deyannavar, former President of Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA), Belagavi Taluk Region, who has sponsored it.

His initiative seeks to improve student attendance and boost enrollment in government schools by providing students with unique, motivational experiences.

The selected students, chosen for their commitment and attendance, are expected to return with renewed dreams and ambitions, stated The New Indian Express report.

The headmaster and staff of Government Kannada Higher Primary School, Sonatti are being appreciated for helping students turn their dream into reality.

