RG Kar suo motu case: “Moving forward in a quick pace,” comments Kapil Sibal in court

Today, Thursday, November 7, the Supreme Court resumed hearing the suo motu case regarding the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital and Medical College in Kolkata.

During the proceedings, the bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, reviewed the sixth status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the case.

The CJI also noted that the next hearing will take place on Monday, November 11.

Reacting to this, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, said, “grateful how the case has moved forward at a quick pace.”