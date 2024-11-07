RG Kar suo motu case: CJI refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal. Here's why

The Supreme Court today, Thursday, November 7, denied a request to transfer the rape and murder trial of a doctor in Kolkata outside of West Bengal.
A few advocates appearing in the suo motu case urged the transfer, citing “disturbing circumstances” in the state.
A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stated that the trial court judge had the authority to order a new investigation, if deemed necessary after reviewing the evidence.
As quoted by Bar and Bench, the Chief Justice said, “We have done it in cases like Manipur. But we are not doing anything like that here. No such transfer.”
Today, Thursday, November 7, the Supreme Court resumed hearing the suo motu case of the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital and Medical College in Kolkata.
The apex court noted that a Kolkata court had framed charges against prime accused, Sanjay Roy, on November 4 and a day-to-day trial in the case would start November 11 onwards.
Moreover, during the hearing today, one of the counsels also submitted that certain civic volunteers were disturbing the investigation. As per an update by LiveLaw.in, an application has been submitted in this regard.
The Supreme Court will next take up the matter in the hearing scheduled for Monday, November 11.