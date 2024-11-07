RG Kar suo motu case: CJI refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal. Here's why

The Supreme Court today, Thursday, November 7, denied a request to transfer the rape and murder trial of a doctor in Kolkata outside of West Bengal.

A few advocates appearing in the suo motu case urged the transfer, citing “disturbing circumstances” in the state.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stated that the trial court judge had the authority to order a new investigation, if deemed necessary after reviewing the evidence.

As quoted by Bar and Bench, the Chief Justice said, “We have done it in cases like Manipur. But we are not doing anything like that here. No such transfer.”