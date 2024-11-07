"I cannot talk much, but meeting will take place": RG Kar deceased doctor's father on meeting with Amit Shah

"I have spoken to him (Amit Shah). He has called me (for a meeting). I cannot talk much about it, but the meeting will take place"

This is what the father of the deceased doctor, the same medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, shared about meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It may be recalled that the parents of the medico had requested a meeting with Amit Shah by writing to him on October 22. Though Amit Shah was in Bengal on October 27, a meeting did not transpire. The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members have tried to make it happen.

Now, it looks like the Union Home Minister himself called the father of the deceased medic for a meeting. However, it may be noted that the father did not want to reveal much about the same. Especially details like when and where the meeting will take place.

At that time, the parents had shared that they were not very upset that the meeting did not happen as they were aware that he usually has a busy schedule. They only expressed hope that in the near future, an opportunity would present itself.

It was on August 9 that the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor, now re-named Abhaya by all, was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. What followed were protests, rallies as well as hunger strikes.