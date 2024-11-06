"Why no FMGE exam centre for Srinagar, Kashmir?": J&K FMGs demand exam centres for December exam

The Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) belonging to the Jammu & Kashmir union territory raised a request to the Education, Health & Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Secretary of Health & Medical Education Syed Abid Rasheed Shah to allot exam centres in Srinagar for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025.

FMGs are Indian citizens who travel abroad to pursue MBBS. If they wish to return and practice in India, they are required to clear the FMGE exam compulsorily.

While the exam is held twice a year, once in January and the second time in December, the December 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on January 12, 2025. The exam is being conducted in around 60 centres across India.

However, the FMGs of J&K raise issues like difficulties in accessibility to exam centres in their territory. As per the official information, only two exam centres are allotted in Jammu, tentatively — Jammu and Samba.

Speaking on this issue, Dr Momin Khan, State Vice-President of AIl India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) JK & State President of All India Student Union (AISU), said, "We have to travel long distances to Jammu to appear for the FMGE exam as it is the only exam centre."

"Besides this, many FMGs are allotted exam centres in Delhi, making it inconvenient for the candidates," Khan remarked, adding that in 2023, when he appeared for the exam, many of his peers had to travel to Delhi to attempt the exam.

Additionally, financial burdens and logistical concerns such as accommodation and travel expenses were a few inconveniences Khan highlighted. Peak winters and extreme weather conditions in both union territories are an additional disadvantage.