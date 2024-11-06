NEET-UG aspirants disappointed with Supreme Court's dismissal of their cases
On November 4, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition about two incorrect biology questions in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2024. This drew flak from the medical students who were hopeful that the hearing would bring about changes.
According to The Indian Kanoon, the case Nandita vs NTA (National Testing Agency) was filed on September 10. It was scheduled for hearing on November 4, after almost a gap of two months. Proclaiming that 104 and 149 questions of the R4 Test Booklet of NEET 2024 are incorrect, the petition seeks direction to grant bonus marks of eight and two which were deducted for those two questions.
During the hearing, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who headed the bench, remarked, "How do we interfere at this stage now? admissions are completed ....we are in November, we cannot unseek the answers now," as reported by The LiveLaw.
"What will happen to those who are admitted? the admissions are complete, we cannot entertain this ...if you are right then the whole process will have to be redone," the CJI added.
Objections raised
Raising objections, a NEET UG candidate, on condition of anonymity, said, "Who caused the delay — the government or the court?" It may be recalled that the petition was filed in September, and it was scheduled to be heard in November.
"It is the judges' responsibility to determine whether a petition or case submitted by the parties has merit. If so, the judges will base their decision on precedents, the law of the land, and their own expertise and discernment. If not, the judges will highlight the drawbacks that prevent them from pursuing the petition. In this case, as far as we know, the CJI took no action other than to dismiss the petition without explaining," the candidate remarked in distress.
Similarly, reactions were shared on social media too, highlighting that it's not just about two questions but it would have implications on every medical student's career.
Review petition dismissed too
On the same date, November 4, a review petition, "Kajal Kumari versus Union of India", filed on August 11, seeking to rectify the anomalies in the exam, has been dismissed by the apex court. It is to be noted that review petitions are in-chamber proceedings and are not accessible to citizens. The case was listed to be heard on October 22.
"Having perused the review petition, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013 has been established. The review petition is, therefore, dismissed," the court order read.
Dismissing both petitions, the court has placed candidates in a difficult position as they were worried and anxious about the irregularities and anomalies in the exam and how this would impact their future.