NEET-UG aspirants disappointed with Supreme Court's dismissal of their cases

Objections raised

Raising objections, a NEET UG candidate, on condition of anonymity, said, "Who caused the delay — the government or the court?" It may be recalled that the petition was filed in September, and it was scheduled to be heard in November.

"It is the judges' responsibility to determine whether a petition or case submitted by the parties has merit. If so, the judges will base their decision on precedents, the law of the land, and their own expertise and discernment. If not, the judges will highlight the drawbacks that prevent them from pursuing the petition. In this case, as far as we know, the CJI took no action other than to dismiss the petition without explaining," the candidate remarked in distress.

Similarly, reactions were shared on social media too, highlighting that it's not just about two questions but it would have implications on every medical student's career.