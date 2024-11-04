BREAKING: Supreme Court dismissed review petition submitted against NEET-UG paper leak verdict

The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition, today, Monday, November 4, for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, filed on August 11.

The petition "Kajal Kumari versus Union of India" sought to rectify the anomalies in the exam, that the petitioners allege was not presented before the bench of judges Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, after the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) report was submitted during the hearing.

It is to be noted that review petitions are in-chamber proceedings and are not accessible to citizens. The case was listed to be heard on October 22.

A review petition can be filed if new evidence emerges which was previously not in public knowledge and secondly, if there were crucial points that was overlooked during the hearing.

In the previous verdict, the bench had concluded that there were no abnormalities in NEET-UG 2024, and held that the exam will not be conducted afresh, although the bench had directed that a structural reform was an imminent requirement hence, an order was passed to constitute a committee to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG and other exams.

The exam was conducted on May 5, 2024 across various exam centres in India and in abroad.