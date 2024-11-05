Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad: Here's why TGPSC Group I aspirants want RaGa to visit Ashok Nagar AGAIN

Welcoming Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad today, November 5, to launch caste senses for Telangana, the Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group I aspirants urge him to visit Ashok Nagar, a well-known hub for coaching centres AGAIN, just like he did in the year 2023.

The TGPSC exams were held from October 21 to 27 after several protests. As a petition is pending in the Telangana High Court against irregularities in the exam, the candidates had requested the commission to postpone the exam until the hearing. However, a blind eye was turned to this appeal.

The candidates were already vexed, appearing for the prelims examination three times due to paper leaks, biometric issues, and other irregularities.

Fearing that the same would happen with the main examination due to the court hearing, the candidates protested near Ashok Nagar seeking a postponement from October 16. The protests turned unpleasant due to alleged police lathi charges which left the candidates with physical injuries. The protests started on October 16 continued till the exams on October 21.

The 2023 visit

Rahul Gandhi visited Ashok Nagar in 2023 when the candidates were upset with the cancellation of the prelims exam due to paper leaks. As per reports, after meeting the candidates in November 2023, Gandhi criticised the BRS (Bharat Rashtriya Samithi) government and stated that around 30 lakh unemployed youth have suffered and their plight is unfathomable.