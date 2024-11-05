“Merits of case differ from media portrayals”: CJI Chandrachud on Umar Khalid bail hearing delay

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said there was a difference between how cases are portrayed in the media and their true merits.

He made this remark in a conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor of The Indian Express and Apurva Vishwanath, National Legal Editor at The Indian Express Adda yesterday, November 4, where he was present as the chief guest.

The Chief Justice was answering a question about delays in hearing bail petitions for years, particularly of activist Umar Khalid, who has been accused in the Delhi Riots “Larger Conspiracy” case and the scholars and activists incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

“For the one or two cases that were mentioned, I could mention at least a dozen politically sensitive cases where bail was granted over the last several months,” he said.

The CJI also added that very often, the media creates certain “atmospherics” of a case, which are far removed from the actual case.

“When a judge applies their mind to the record, what emerges may be different from what is portrayed in the media on the merits of that case,” he said, adding whether the record of those cases is right or wrong is for everyone else to decide.

Accused of instigating the Delhi Riots during former President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump’s visit in 2020, Umar Khalid was taken into police custody in September 2020 under the Delhi Riots “Larger Conspiracy” case, and has remained in prison as an undertrial prisoner ever since.

His bail hearings in both the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court were postponed several times, and the matter is slated to be heard in the Delhi High Court on November 25.