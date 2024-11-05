Medak: Girl student injured in knife attack by stalker

A youth, Chetan, attacked a young woman, D Divya Krupa, with a knife in Medak town on Monday, November 4, unable to control his anger after she spurned his overtures.

The young woman sustained severe injury on her hand and was taken to Medak Area Hospital and later was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to town circle inspector K Nagaraju, Divya Krupa from Avusalipally area of Medak town is doing her degree. She left home in the morning and reached college in Medak town to appear for the degree examination.

However, for the last two months, Chetan, who is from Medak, has been harassing her, urging her to reciprocate his love.

When she rejected Chetan's proposal, he attacked her with a knife at about 10 am. The woman, who tried to defend herself with her hand, sustained injuries.

The accused fled the spot after attacking the girl. Immediately, the locals rushed the girl to the Medak Area Hospital. Learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and seized the knife used by the assailant and the cell phone of the young woman.

The victim suffered severe injuries on her arm and was shifted to Hyderabad. The police began investigation into the incident and are interrogating fellow students and others who witnessed the incident.

The police said that the accused was currently absconding and a special police team was formed to arrest him. The police are examining the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the degree college. The Medak police have registered a case, according to The New Indian Express report.

The victim in her statement to the police said that the youth had been harassing her for the last two months.