From GO 29 vs 55 to question paper irregularities — TGPSC Group I aspirants' 5 questions to Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana's capital Hyderabad today, November 5, to launch the caste census.

To make the best use of this chance, the Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group I aspirants are urging him to visit Ashok Nagar, a well-known hub for coaching centres again, just like he did in the year 2023. Gandhi is in the city to launch the caste census meeting at around 4.45 pm in the Gandhian Ideology Centre, Bowenpally, today.



TGPSC Group I aspirants are in a state of despair due to the alleged irregularities with the Group I exams. They were already infuriated while appearing for Group I preliminary exams due to paper leaks and other irregularities later, new concerns such as Government Order (GO) 29 and reservation irregularities for the main exams aggravated their anger.



To understand GO 29, watch: https://www.edexlive.com/videos/straight-up/2024/Oct/20/tgpsc-group-i-exams-go-29-vs-go-55-telangana-hc-advocate-explains-the-issue-watch-here

The aspirants protested from October 16 to October 21, the day of the exam, against GO 29, alleging that it was unconstitutional. The protests turned violent when the police imposed lathi charges; many protestors were physically injured.



Therefore, to voice out their concerns to Gandhi, the aspirants have invited him to visit Ashok Nagar.

Notably, Gandhi's previous visit in 2023 gained commendatory and warm responses from the candidates. Additionally, the aspirants claim that after the visit, their faith in the Congress party grew. The support they gathered for the party helped it win the General Elections, they say. However, they are upset and disappointed with the government's mismanagement of the Group I exams.



If and when Gandhi does visit, what would the aspirants' appeals be? An aspirant who handles TGPSC aspirants' X handle (@AspirantsTspsc) responded as follows:



Why GO 55 again?

Q1. "If GO 29 is constitutional, why did the government follow GO 55 for the Group I preliminary exam in 2025 instead of GO 29 in the Job Calendar 2025?"

It may be noted that the government released the job calendar for 2024-25 in August 2024, which states that Group I preliminary examination will be held for "All 19 categories of posts mentioned in GO.Ms. No.55 Dated 25.4.2022 and other similar posts in State Government."

GO 29 is unconstitutional

Q2. "GO 29 is against the rule of reservation. Rahul Gandhi has advocated for social equality proactively. Despite this and being aware of the fact that GO 29 is unconstitutional, why did Congress party implement it?"



Why violence during protest?

Q3. "Why were the peaceful protestors attacked brutally by police?"



"These were the same individuals who motivated their families and villages to vote for Congress in 2023. But now, the same individuals are injured physically and mentally after the ill-treatment," Chander dismayed.