Student who was attacked by intruders at Ramanagara farmhouse dies in hospital

The case of intruders filming girls while they were swimming and attacking students at a farmhouse in Ramanagara has ended in the death of one of the students, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kengeri.

The deceased, Puneeth (21), was a BCom student at a private college in Basaveshwaranagar. After the incident, the Ramanagara Rural police had arrested the three accused, booking an attempt-to-murder case against them.

The case has now been turned into one of murder.

The incident occurred on October 26 and Puneeth died on October 29, the police said.

The incident happened at the farmhouse in APS Layout in Chikkanahalli on October 26.

Puneeth along with six other classmates had gone to the farmhouse to spend the weekend as their college had declared holidays for Deepavali. They went there as one of them knew the owner of the farmhouse.

While two girls were swimming, the others were playing antakshari when somebody knocked on the door around 10.30 pm. One of the students opened the door and the three accused barged in. They claimed that they were locals and started abusing the students, asking them who gave them permission.

The accused then started filming the girls.

When the other students tried to stop them, the accused attacked them with wooden logs. After the police arrived, the two seriously injured students were shifted in a car to the nearby government hospital.

As Puneeth's condition was critical, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kengeri. All the three accused — Chandru, Nagesh and Murali, who are unemployed, were arrested immediately.

The Ramanagara Rural police have registered a case of murder along with other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating further.