"State gov't behind this...I'm being trapped": RG Kar rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy claims innocence

As he exited the Calcutta High Court today, Monday, November 4, the main suspect in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case loudly proclaimed his innocence, claiming he had been "framed" by the state.



Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, in a video circulating on social media platform X, maintained his innocence as he was being escorted into a prison vehicle, from which he could be heard shouting,



"I have been silent till now, nobody listened to what I had to say...I am being entrapped here. I told them that I haven't raped or murdered...nobody is listening to me. The state government is behind all of this and I am being trapped in this conspiracy..." exhorted the accused.



He further claimed that he was pressured to remain silent by his own department, stating that his silence stemmed from fear.



He could be heard screaming, "They threatened me... I am innocent...they have falsely arrested me..."



This took place as charges were laid against him in the August 9 rape-murder of RG Kar medico case that started an uproar throughout the country, igniting widespread protests among junior doctors in Bengal and influencing similar actions in several other states.



The accused had previously claimed innocence as well.



It has been 90 days since the accused was arrested by the police. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against the accused on October 8, 2024, as they found 11 different pieces of evidence against him with matching DNA samples found from the victim's body, according to a report by The Hindu.