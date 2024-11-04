RG Kar case: Bengal court frames rape and murder charges against Sanjay Roy in trainee doctor's death

A West Bengal court has filed rape and murder charges against accused Sanjay Roy, in connection with the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reported ANI.



The Sealdah court in West Bengal, today, November 4, charged Roy under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS):



- Section 103(1) (which states that anyone who commits murder shall be punished with death or life imprisonment, along with potential fines)



- Section 64 (punishment for rape), and



- Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state for the victim).



It further informed that the day-to-day trial will begin on November 11, 2024.



After the hearing, the lawyer representing Abhaya's parents, informed ABP Ananda, a media agency, that the accused had applied for bail which was rejected by the court. Further, the accused's plea was to provide him the evidence, the same which was provided to the court and which was being used to incriminate him.



The lawyer, Soutik Banerjee further said that the CBI has been asked to file a supplementary chargesheet, and instructed to carry out the task before the completion of 90 days of Roy's arrest.



Advocate Banerjee told ABP Ananda, "The CBI today has submitted that there was not only tampering of evidence but there is a 'larger conspiracy in the commission of the crime' and 'abetment of crime'."



On the status of the other arrested individuals, he informed that the possibility of them getting bail is nil, and they are not likely to be released soon.



Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is the prime accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case. Apart from this, the Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal and former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh were arrested by the CBI on charges of tampering with the evidence, and carrying out various activities inside the college illegally.