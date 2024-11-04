IIT prof's condescending response to student seeking attendance concession goes viral

The response of the professor is to a student seeking concession in attendance due to a debate competition.

Seems like a student, with the desire to participate in a debate competition, reached out to a professor looking for a concession in attendance. The part of the alleged response by the IIT professor said, "People admire Gates or Zuckerberg because they dropped out of college to pursue what they believed in, not because they went around begging professors to make concessions or exceptions for them."

He went on to say that if the student is courageous enough he should drop out and "make something really worthwhile".

"But we both know you are never going to that, and we both know that a debate competition has no tangible value in the real world. If you want respect, demonstrate bravery and strength, not cowardice," the screenshot from the alleged response to the IIT professor went on to say.

Social media platform X users had several thoughts on this.

An IIT Mandi Professor, Nirmalya Kajuri, pointed out that it is okay for professors to enforce their attendance but, "It's not fine to respond with grandstanding, condescension and idiotic arguments."