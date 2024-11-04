Andhra Pradesh: After Class VII student's mysterious death in BC hostel, parents raise concerns

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a 12-year-old student, K Shyamala Rao, died under mysterious circumstances at a Backward Class (BC) welfare hostel in Kata Veedhi, within Vizianagaram municipal limits.

Hailing from Chillapeta Rajam village in Srikakulam district, Shyamala was a Class VII residing at the hostel, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the student experienced dizziness shortly after breakfast and lost consciousness within minutes.

Following a report from fellow students, hostel warden Janaki Ram and staff promptly took him to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vizianagaram, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

While the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack, a post-mortem report is still pending. BC Welfare Minister S Savita expressed her shock and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the student’s parents have raised concerns and are demanding a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding their child’s death, stated The New Indian Express report.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, the hostel authorities informed the parents of the deceased student via a phone call. The minister said that the government will be offering all support that the family would need during this time.