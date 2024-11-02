AP TET 2024 results to be announced TODAY. Here's how you can check your scores

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) results will be released today, Saturday, November 2 and once the official announcement is made, those who appeared for the paper will be able to check their results via the official website of the Department of School Education. The website is: aptet.apcfss.in.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.

2) On the homepage, the link to the result page will be displayed. Click on it

3) Key in the required information to log in

4) Click on submit and your results will be displayed

5) Download the marks memo for future reference

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will also be releasing pass certificates which have a lifetime validity, stated a report by Hindustan Times.

Initially scheduled from August 5 to 20, AP TET was postponed so that those who are going to appear have sufficient time to prepare for the exam.

The exam was held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in two shifts, 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

It may be recalled that the AP TET 2024 final answer key for all the papers have already been released.

It was after releasing the provisional answer keys in phases that the department asked for objections from candidates. Once the board went through the objections, the official answer keys were released.